Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $53.87 Million Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 191,556 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $53,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in shares of Oracle by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 15,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 52,856 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $2,953,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 234,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,087,420.53. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total value of $6,821,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $6,555,709.82. The trade was a 50.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,064 over the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORCL opened at $156.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $449.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.98 and its 200-day moving average is $228.60. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 70.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Oracle from $365.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, January 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Oracle from $368.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.97.

Positive Sentiment: Public‑sector AI/cloud momentum — the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services selected Oracle Cloud Infrastructure for a migration/modernization effort, reinforcing OCI as a wins‑and‑scale story for government AI workloads. Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Gains Momentum With CMS Selection

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

