Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $24.27 Million Holdings in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 170,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $24,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 30.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,902,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,966,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748,738 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,983,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Datadog by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,827,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,727,000 after acquiring an additional 242,273 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Datadog by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,289,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,835,000 after purchasing an additional 40,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at $347,728,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 32,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.63, for a total value of $5,090,883.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 518,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,118,905.79. This represents a 5.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total value of $8,305,143.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 295,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,513,764.40. This trade represents a 15.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 380,515 shares of company stock worth $55,760,478 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Datadog from $195.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $220.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Thirty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.62.

Datadog Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $120.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.03, a P/E/G ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.88 and a 200-day moving average of $143.05. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $81.63 and a one year high of $201.69.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Datadog had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $953.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.160 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.510 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

