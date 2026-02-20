Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $29.26 Million Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. cut its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 25.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $29,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 21.9% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDXX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $765.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $830.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $750.00 to $730.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $785.00 target price on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $783.33.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $630.73 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.14 and a 1 year high of $769.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $679.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $669.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.26, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.67.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.01). IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 69.78%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.290-14.800 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, EVP George Fennell sold 11,345 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.72, for a total transaction of $7,337,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,352,730.56. The trade was a 53.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Erickson sold 5,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.38, for a total value of $3,369,657.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,693 shares in the company, valued at $7,963,334.34. The trade was a 29.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 18,180 shares of company stock worth $11,626,996 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc (NASDAQ: IDXX) is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX’s product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

