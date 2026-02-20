Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 1,320,000 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. cut its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 72.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320,000 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $9,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 22.6% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 38,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,857,000. Syon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,127,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,025,000 after purchasing an additional 463,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 32,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance
WBD opened at $28.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.17 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $30.00.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Barrington Research lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $31.00 price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.09.
Here are the key news stories impacting Warner Bros. Discovery this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Reports say Netflix has ample cash capacity to raise its bid if Paramount Skydance pushes a higher offer, keeping upside optionality for WBD shareholders and preserving Netflix’s right to match. Exclusive: Netflix has ample room to increase its offer
- Positive Sentiment: WBD has formally asked Paramount Skydance for a “best and final” offer while continuing to recommend the Netflix deal — a move that could prompt a higher competing bid and lift the takeover price for shareholders. Warner Bros Seeks Paramount’s “Best and Final Offer”
- Positive Sentiment: Barron’s coverage and investor commentary indicate market hopes for a Netflix–Paramount bidding contest, which would be the clearest path to a higher transaction value for WBD shares. Warner Bros. Investors Want a Netflix, Paramount Bidding War
- Neutral Sentiment: WBD set its Q4 and full-year 2025 earnings release for Feb. 26 (pre-market); investors will watch results and guidance for confirmation of subscriber, advertising and content trends that could influence valuation ahead of the shareholder vote. Warner Bros. Discovery to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
- Neutral Sentiment: WBD scheduled a special shareholder meeting for March 20 to vote on the Netflix transaction — a near-term catalyst that fixes a timetable for deal approval or further bidding activity. Warner Bros. Discovery gives Paramount one week
- Neutral Sentiment: WBD sent cease-and-desist letters over AI-generated TikTok content using Batman/Superman IP — an IP-protection action that is reputationally defensive but not material to takeover economics in the near term. Warner Bros Discovery Gets Personal With TikTok Owners
- Negative Sentiment: The U.S. Department of Justice is probing how a sale could affect movie theaters and film output and has held private meetings with major exhibitors — an escalation that raises antitrust risk and could complicate or delay a deal approval. US DOJ probes Warner Bros’ planned sale impact on theaters
- Negative Sentiment: High-profile criticism—director James Cameron sent a scathing letter to a U.S. senator opposing the Netflix-WBD transaction—adding public pressure and signaling cultural/regulatory pushback that could influence lawmakers and regulators. Famed director James Cameron sends scathing letter
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst moves and targets are mixed-to-negative: Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded WBD from Buy to Hold, and consensus price targets reported remain below some takeover scenarios — both reduce near-term analyst-driven upside. Warner-Bros downgraded to Neutral
- Negative Sentiment: Earnings preview coverage (Zacks) warns WBD may lack the key ingredients to deliver an earnings beat, which could weigh sentiment if Q4 results disappoint ahead of the shareholder vote. Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Earnings Expected to Grow
Warner Bros. Discovery Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.
The company’s core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.
