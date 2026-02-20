Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 1,320,000 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. cut its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 72.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320,000 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $9,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 22.6% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 38,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,857,000. Syon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,127,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,025,000 after purchasing an additional 463,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 32,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBD opened at $28.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.17 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 242,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $7,168,323.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 918,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,108,730. This represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $138,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 110,084 shares in the company, valued at $3,040,520.08. This represents a 4.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 267,116 shares of company stock worth $7,781,731. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Barrington Research lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $31.00 price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.09.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company’s core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

