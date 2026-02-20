Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $22.30 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $22,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 2,118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 56.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 979.2% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 493.8% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

ANET opened at $136.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $172.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.75 and a 200 day moving average of $137.42. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $164.94.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 30.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total value of $3,701,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 512,400 shares in the company, valued at $72,940,140. The trade was a 4.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 24,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,994,431.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,162.35. This represents a 70.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 218,042 shares of company stock valued at $28,561,131 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results and metrics look strong: Arista reported an EPS and revenue beat for the quarter, with revenue up ~29% year-over-year and healthy margins — evidence of ongoing demand for its networking gear. Arista Q4 Results

Q4 results and metrics look strong: Arista reported an EPS and revenue beat for the quarter, with revenue up ~29% year-over-year and healthy margins — evidence of ongoing demand for its networking gear. Positive Sentiment: Management and analysts emphasize AI networking as a growth driver for 2026 (expecting meaningful improvement in AI-related revenues) and see campus/branch networking as an additional growth vector — supportive for longer-term revenue growth. AI Revenue Outlook

Management and analysts emphasize AI networking as a growth driver for 2026 (expecting meaningful improvement in AI-related revenues) and see campus/branch networking as an additional growth vector — supportive for longer-term revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Analyst write-ups highlight Arista’s software stack (EOS, CloudVision) and AI-ready, automated networking as competitive advantages versus peers — a bullish structural thesis for enterprise and hyperscaler spending. Zacks: Software Strength

Analyst write-ups highlight Arista’s software stack (EOS, CloudVision) and AI-ready, automated networking as competitive advantages versus peers — a bullish structural thesis for enterprise and hyperscaler spending. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation is getting scrutiny as the market balances growth/AI positioning against a premium multiple — analysts and commentators are reassessing whether the current price reflects the 2026 growth outlook. Valuation Piece

Valuation is getting scrutiny as the market balances growth/AI positioning against a premium multiple — analysts and commentators are reassessing whether the current price reflects the 2026 growth outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Several comparison and “is it a buy” pieces contrast Arista with other connectivity/cloud stocks (ASTS, CCSI), which can influence relative flows and sector rotation but don’t change Arista’s fundamentals. ASTS vs ANET Zacks: Trending Peer Comparison

Several comparison and “is it a buy” pieces contrast Arista with other connectivity/cloud stocks (ASTS, CCSI), which can influence relative flows and sector rotation but don’t change Arista’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Kenneth Duda sold a total of 58,000 shares on Feb 17 at ~ $142.35–$142.44 (roughly $8.26M), reducing his holdings — a signal some investors interpret as caution or profit-taking and that can pressure near-term sentiment. SEC filing: Form 4

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANET. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.

