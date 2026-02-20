Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Purchases 81,905 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,905 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 0.8% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $80,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 174.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM opened at $360.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $326.45 and its 200 day moving average is $291.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $134.25 and a 12-month high of $380.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $14.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 36.18%. The company had revenue of $32.50 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.9503 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.57%.

TSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.43.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

