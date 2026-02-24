Brookmont Capital Management Has $653,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Brookmont Capital Management reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the quarter. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $447.99 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $493.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $466.44 and its 200-day moving average is $465.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth. The index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.