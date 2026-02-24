Cowa LLC Purchases 9,487 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the quarter. Cowa LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.1% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 19,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 124.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 13,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 19,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE:UPS opened at $115.06 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $123.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.06.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 6.28%.The business had revenue of $24.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $2,655,236.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. HSBC upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

