Cowa LLC Has $3.95 Million Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Cowa LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,987 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Cowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cowa LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1,241.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $72,000.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%
SGOV stock opened at $100.59 on Tuesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.27 and a 1-year high of $100.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.48 and its 200-day moving average is $100.52.
About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Elon’s Secret AI Partner?
- Silver $500? The “Deficit Math” says it’s possible.
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.