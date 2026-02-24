Top Manufacturing Stocks To Follow Today – February 22nd

Get alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Applied Materials, Johnson Controls International, MKS, Jabil, Chart Industries, and Fabrinet are the seven Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are shares of companies whose primary business is producing physical goods—everything from raw materials and industrial machinery to automobiles and consumer products. For investors, these stocks provide exposure to industrial and economic cycles and are influenced by factors such as production output, supply‑chain and commodity costs, and changes in consumer or business demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Applied Materials (AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Johnson Controls International (JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

MKS (MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc. provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Jabil (JBL)

Jabil Inc. provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Chart Industries (GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc. engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Fabrinet (FN)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

