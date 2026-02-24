Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX Stake Raised by Cowa LLC

Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,954 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Comfort Systems USA comprises about 3.8% of Cowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $11,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 57 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 310.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 4,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $958.88, for a total value of $4,190,305.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,186,437.12. This trade represents a 9.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laura Finley Howell sold 1,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.16, for a total transaction of $996,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,907,518.08. This represents a 11.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,310.00 price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,573.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

FIX stock opened at $1,409.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $276.44 and a 1 year high of $1,476.94. The company has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,116.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $939.47.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $9.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $2.62. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 11.23%.Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.30%.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.