Cowa LLC Increases Stock Position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF $CTA

Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,645 shares during the period. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Cowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $6,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2,620.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,300,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,173 shares in the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,572,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,972,000 after purchasing an additional 480,429 shares during the last quarter. Abbington Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,325,000. Compound Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,494,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 235,980.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after buying an additional 235,980 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CTA opened at $30.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.73. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $30.12.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

About Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 27th.

(Free Report)

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.