Social Media Stocks To Watch Today – February 22nd

Trump Media & Technology Group, Strive, JOYY, JOYY, and Sprout Social are the five Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is operating social networking platforms or deriving a large portion of revenue from social-media-related services (advertising, creator monetization, and data-driven products). Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to user-growth, engagement and network effects that can drive scalable advertising and commerce revenue. They are typically evaluated by metrics like monthly active users and average revenue per user, but carry risks from regulatory scrutiny, content moderation challenges and rapidly shifting user preferences. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

Strive (ASST)

Asset Entities Inc., a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.

JOYY (YY)

JOYY Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

JOYY (JOYY)

JOYY Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as live talk with other users, make video calls, and watch trend videos; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls, text messages, and photo and video sharing.

Sprout Social (SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc. designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

