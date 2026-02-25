Empirical Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF $JPME

Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 48.4% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 10,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 27,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPME opened at $119.03 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $87.85 and a 1 year high of $119.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.52 and a 200 day moving average of $109.80. The stock has a market cap of $422.56 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.95.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.