Empirical Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 516.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,632 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 8,586 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 20,202 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $106.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.49 and its 200 day moving average is $111.55. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $188.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.43.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $25.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, November 14th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.80.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

