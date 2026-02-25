Empirical Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF $PWB

Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

Get Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $60,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 396.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $201,000.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA PWB opened at $135.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.29. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $138.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (PWB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that uses a multifactor selection methodology to select large-cap stocks with growth characteristics. PWB was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.