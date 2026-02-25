Empirical Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF $JOET

Empirical Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Free Report) by 52.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,417 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 78.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 106,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 46,744 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,450,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 154,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after buying an additional 31,334 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 17,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $362,000.

Shares of NASDAQ JOET opened at $42.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.67 million, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.06. Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $43.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.39.

The Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (JOET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap stocks in the US displaying quality fundamental and technical attributes. JOET was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is issued by Virtus Investment Partners.

