Empirical Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,391 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 33.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,263,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,296,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,993,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,127,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,167 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ANET shares. UBS Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $184.00 target price (up from $183.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.88.

ANET stock opened at $128.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.47. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $164.94. The stock has a market cap of $161.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.42.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 38.99%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.44, for a total transaction of $4,558,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,301.44. This trade represents a 71.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $1,123,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,967.12. This trade represents a 44.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 194,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,566,700. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.

