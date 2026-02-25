Empirical Asset Management LLC Invests $1.74 Million in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $29,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday, January 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.90.

Shares of EMR opened at $150.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $165.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.42 and a 200 day moving average of $136.95.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.28%.

Emerson Electric declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Matthew S. Levatich sold 1,476 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $239,348.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,948,433.84. The trade was a 5.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 7,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $965,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 196,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,106,836. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 15,442 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,573 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson’s offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

