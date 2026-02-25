Empirical Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 26,678 The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $34,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $93.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $65.88 and a twelve month high of $107.50. The company has a market cap of $165.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.46 and its 200 day moving average is $96.51.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 37.01%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.47%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.95.

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,640. The trade was a 8.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $792,766.10. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 348,344 shares of company stock worth $36,259,555 over the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

