PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Trading Down 16.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report) dropped 16.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 147 and last traded at GBX 149.95. Approximately 676,970 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,927,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178.70.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PageGroup from GBX 450 to GBX 400 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 327.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.46. The firm has a market cap of £462.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 207.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 225.55.

That’s our PageGroup Purpose, delivered by c.7,300 people in 36 countries, with a gross profit of over £842.6m in 2024. Our four core PageGroup brands are supported by specialised recruitment teams operating across 25 disciplines.

As a FTSE 250 company, a lot has changed since we were set up in 1976 and the Group continues to grow and evolve. What hasn’t changed is our commitment to the success of our clients and candidates, and our own people.

PageGroup’s strategy is geared for the long-term.

