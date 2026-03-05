24,419 Shares in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN Acquired by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 290 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Illumina during the third quarter worth about $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 604.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILMN stock opened at $128.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.89. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.70 and a 12-month high of $155.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.45.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 19.57%.Illumina’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Patricia Leckman sold 2,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total value of $275,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,173.78. The trade was a 12.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Davies sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total value of $43,957.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,434,241.83. The trade was a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ILMN. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Illumina from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Illumina from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Illumina from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.69.

Illumina, Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company’s product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

