Short Interest in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Rises By 25.2%

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,878,625 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the January 29th total of 1,500,403 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 796,883 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company's shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Donaldson to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Donaldson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Donaldson from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

Donaldson Stock Up 0.4%

DCI stock opened at $93.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.77. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $57.45 and a fifty-two week high of $112.84.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $896.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.64 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Donaldson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.930-4.010 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 12th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Insider Activity

In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 19,800 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total value of $1,822,392.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 43,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,115.72. The trade was a 31.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradley J. Pogalz sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total value of $51,828.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,741.38. The trade was a 56.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donaldson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 38.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 28,207 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Donaldson by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Donaldson by 428.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after buying an additional 181,602 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 29.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,745,000 after acquiring an additional 62,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter worth $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc (NYSE: DCI) is a global provider of filtration systems and replacement parts for a wide range of industries. The company develops and manufactures air, liquid and gas filtration solutions for engine and industrial applications, helping customers improve performance, lower emissions and extend equipment life. Donaldson’s product portfolio includes engine air intake filters, fuel filters, hydraulic filters, compressor filters, dust collection systems and gas turbine air intake systems.

Serving markets such as agriculture, construction, mining, power generation, aerospace and original equipment manufacturing, Donaldson operates through two primary business segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products.

Further Reading

