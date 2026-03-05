Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,834 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $9,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.6% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. MSH Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $62.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $126.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.84.

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 69.65%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. This is an increase from Bristol Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 73.04%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BMY. Bank of America raised Bristol Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, December 15th. Truist Financial set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.71.

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

