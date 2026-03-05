Bentley Systems, Incorporated $BSY Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 22.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,972 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $8,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSY. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 1,529.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. National Pension Service purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 682.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSY opened at $38.87 on Thursday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.97 and a fifty-two week high of $59.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 28.82% and a net margin of 18.50%.The business had revenue of $391.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BSY shares. Robert W. Baird set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Bentley Systems from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

Bentley Systems, Inc is a global software provider specializing in infrastructure engineering applications for the design, construction, and operations of roads, bridges, rail and transit systems, water and wastewater networks, power plants and grids, industrial facilities, and communications infrastructure. Founded in 1984 by brothers Keith and Barry Bentley, the company is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, and maintains offices and development centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

