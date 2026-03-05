Citigroup Inc. Has $4.07 Million Stock Holdings in Fabrinet $FN

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 59.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,547 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FN. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter worth $1,848,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at about $3,591,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter worth about $570,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,135,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,507,829,000 after purchasing an additional 59,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 646,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,666,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet Price Performance

FN opened at $565.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $494.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $435.33. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $148.55 and a fifty-two week high of $632.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.10. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Fabrinet has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $540.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Northland Securities set a $600.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. B. Riley Financial increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $366.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $537.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.25.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fabrinet is a global provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro‐mechanical and electronic manufacturing services (CEM). The company specializes in complex manufacturing processes for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in communications, data center, industrial, instrumentation and medical markets. Key capabilities include high‐precision fiber alignment, micro‐assembly, testing and diagnostics, and integration of electro‐optic subassemblies.

Incorporated in 2000, Fabrinet operates under a corporate structure headquartered in Singapore with additional regional offices and design centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

