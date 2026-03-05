Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in LXP Industrial Trust $LXP

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,645,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 98,415 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $14,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LXP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 101.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, CW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Friday, February 13th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore set a $51.00 price objective on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $49.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.59. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $34.25 and a 52 week high of $52.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.09.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.06). LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. LXP Industrial Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.370 EPS. On average, analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of industrial properties across North America. The company’s portfolio consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities designed to support supply-chain and logistics operations. By focusing on long-term leasing arrangements, LXP Industrial Trust aims to provide stable income streams while delivering value to tenants through modern, well-positioned industrial space.

The firm’s primary business activities include sourcing and under-writing new property investments, overseeing development and redevelopment projects, and implementing asset-management strategies to enhance the performance of its holdings.

