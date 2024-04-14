Bleakley Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991,285 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,294,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,686 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $125,443,000. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 68.4% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,909,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $50,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

IAU opened at $44.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.65. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $45.98.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

