RFG Advisory LLC Invests $217,000 in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,498,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,510,213,000 after acquiring an additional 166,992 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,032,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,850,594,000 after acquiring an additional 330,206 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,245,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,250,869,000 after acquiring an additional 52,624 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $891,507,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,150,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $686,556,000 after buying an additional 133,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.00.

Synopsys stock opened at $557.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $569.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $531.80. The company has a market cap of $84.97 billion, a PE ratio of 61.36, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.36 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at $35,726,501.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at $35,726,501.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total value of $5,726,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,453,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,832 shares of company stock worth $15,464,992. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

