Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,758 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 55.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,291,671.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $451,476.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,046.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,291,671.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.94.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $221.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $232.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.11.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

