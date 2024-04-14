Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stock Position Trimmed by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 74.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,229 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $633,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 130,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after buying an additional 16,841 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 284,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,497,000 after buying an additional 12,140 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $58.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.62. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $60.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

