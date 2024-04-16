Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 30,928 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 831.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,650 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,928 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $7,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMPACTfolio LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,533 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.58.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $230.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $59.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.13. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $155.31 and a 1 year high of $264.26.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. On average, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

