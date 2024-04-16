Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 379,382 Shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 710.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 432,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379,382 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 2.83% of VanEck Short Muni ETF worth $7,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 300,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 150,110 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 926.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 46,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 41,697 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:SMB opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.95.

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

