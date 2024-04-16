Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Buys 187 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Robbins Farley raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,782,092.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at $108,782,092.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JPM opened at $182.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $525.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $131.81 and a 12 month high of $200.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

