My Personal CFO LLC Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

My Personal CFO LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 137.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the quarter. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,972,620 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $451,660,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,546,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 19,503 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,161 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,874,846. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $183.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.32, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.60 and its 200 day moving average is $155.79. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.15 and a 1 year high of $189.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.