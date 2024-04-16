NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Pinion Investment Advisors LLC

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,461 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $860.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $834.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $613.81. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $262.25 and a 52-week high of $974.00.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $926.30.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

