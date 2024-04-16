O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 139.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 50,243 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,881,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 5,216 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $1,378,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $860.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $834.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $613.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 72.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $262.25 and a 52-week high of $974.00.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $795.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $926.30.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

