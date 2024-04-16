Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $2.58 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $40,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Robbins Farley boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $182.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $525.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $131.81 and a 12 month high of $200.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.28 and a 200-day moving average of $168.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock worth $186,794,151. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

