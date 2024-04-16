Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAVE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,094.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

PAVE opened at $38.08 on Tuesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.13.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

