Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 175.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,113,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,326,000 after acquiring an additional 39,934 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 8,125.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 133,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 131,470 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 530,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,588,000 after buying an additional 46,714 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $104.42 on Tuesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $119.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.21 and a 200 day moving average of $100.36.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TER

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, Director Ernest E. Maddock acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.07 per share, with a total value of $94,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,762.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest E. Maddock acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.07 per share, for a total transaction of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,762.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,237 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.