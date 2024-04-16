Valley National Advisers Inc. Purchases 239 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,822 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 44.1% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $860.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $834.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $613.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.03, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $262.25 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $910.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $795.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $926.30.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

