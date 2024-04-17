Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Has $8.07 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,118 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.0% of Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,675 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 30,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 64,919 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $183.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.15 and a fifty-two week high of $189.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.98.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,874,846 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

