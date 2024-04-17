Meredith Wealth Planning Has $267,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Meredith Wealth Planning lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,684 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $695,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 11,527 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 5,228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 74,846 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $37,065,000 after buying an additional 21,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $940.30.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $874.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $838.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $616.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.21, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $262.25 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,933,663.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

