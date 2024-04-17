NewEdge Wealth LLC Invests $796,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MKT Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $1,075,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $82.42 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $63.10 and a 52-week high of $85.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.07 and a 200 day moving average of $76.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

