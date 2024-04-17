Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IRM. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $74.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 118.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.94. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $82.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.42.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 412.70%.

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $79,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $156,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,645.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,249 shares of company stock valued at $11,480,926 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

