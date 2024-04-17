Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $291,000 Stock Position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,380 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

PBD stock opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $20.36. The firm has a market cap of $114.22 million, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average is $14.31.

The Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (PBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of companies that focus on cleaner energy, weighted equally in tiers. PBD was launched on Jun 13, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

