RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases 2,515 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,858 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.5% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $96,350,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,403,135,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,151,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,116,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842,542 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $183.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.15 and a twelve month high of $189.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.21, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.98.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,150,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,874,846. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

