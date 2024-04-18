10,307 Shares in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,050,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,363,000 after buying an additional 92,007 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,978,000 after acquiring an additional 497,391 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,545,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,438,000 after acquiring an additional 77,128 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,275,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,378,000 after purchasing an additional 113,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 304.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,083,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on GBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $16.63 on Thursday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $16.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.57.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 48.94%. The firm had revenue of $164.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.93 million. Research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

