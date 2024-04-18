NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned about 0.16% of Real Brokerage as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Real Brokerage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Real Brokerage by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 27,861 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Real Brokerage in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Real Brokerage by 56.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 100,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Real Brokerage by 19.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares during the period. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Real Brokerage Stock Performance

REAX opened at $3.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25. The Real Brokerage Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $4.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Real Brokerage ( NASDAQ:REAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Real Brokerage had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a negative return on equity of 105.23%. The business had revenue of $181.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REAX. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Real Brokerage in a report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Real Brokerage from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

About Real Brokerage

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

