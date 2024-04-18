Perigon Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,060 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,448,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Relx by 80.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,531,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,185,000 after acquiring an additional 684,048 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,608,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,120,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relx by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,020,000 after purchasing an additional 384,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RELX shares. StockNews.com cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Relx Price Performance

Relx stock opened at $41.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $44.75.

Relx Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.526 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

